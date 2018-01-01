Crankshaft at a glance

Can I trust it to work?

It is alpha-level software, so of course not. But we hope you give it a try when it's safe to do so: Please don't drive and fumble with the toy. But we really hope you try and have fun with it. One day we will have a free software that you can trust that works the way you want, displays the information you want, and does only that.

Phones/Hardware compatibility list

Add your glamorous pictures