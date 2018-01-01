Crankshaft at a glance

raspberry pi 💖 android auto

Crankshaft is a turn-key GNU/Linux distribution for the Raspberry Pi that transforms it to an Android Auto headunit. All you need is a RPi3 board and its official 7" touchscreen.
Driving demo, Features demo.

Latest version: Alpha 0.1.0

Get it now View Sourcecode
It is alpha-level software, so of course not. But we hope you give it a try when it's safe to do so: Please don't drive and fumble with the toy. But we really hope you try and have fun with it. One day we will have a free software that you can trust that works the way you want, displays the information you want, and does only that.

Phones/Hardware compatibility list
Bugs? Ideas? Want to help? Think this page sucks? We think so too. Help us.
Report problems (How to debug)
Join the conversation at gitter
Or send the maintainer an email

