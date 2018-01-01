Crankshaft is a turn-key GNU/Linux distribution for the Raspberry Pi that transforms it to an Android Auto headunit. All you need is a RPi3 board and its official 7" touchscreen.
Driving demo, Features demo.
Latest version: Alpha 0.1.0
Crankshaft at a glance
-
Free Software
Crankshaft is a distribution based on OpenAuto and aasdk. All components of Crankshaft are licensed under the GPLv3.
-
Fun & Likeable
It should just works. We want to create something we'd want to use ourselves and be proud of.
-
Easy
No manual needed. Assemble the hardware. Download & unzip the image. Write it to an SDcard. Start. Plug phone in.
Can I trust it to work?
It is alpha-level software, so of course not. But we hope you give it a try when it's safe to do so: Please don't drive and fumble with the toy. But we really hope you try and have fun with it. One day we will have a free software that you can trust that works the way you want, displays the information you want, and does only that.
Phones/Hardware compatibility list
Add your glamorous pictures
Join us
Bugs? Ideas? Want to help? Think this page sucks? We think so too. Help us.
Report problems (How to debug)
Join the conversation at gitter
Or send the maintainer an email
Support us
If you enjoy Crankshaft, Huan would appreciate you referring to him a tech/research job somewhere on the planet that you think he would enjoy.
I... the royal we, you know, the editorial...